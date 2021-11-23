Actor Seo Kang-jun joins military
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Actor Seo Kang-jun started his mandatory military service Tuesday, his management agency said.
Seo entered a military training camp, whose location was not open to the public, and there was no event for fans due to safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Man of Creation.
Last week, the 28-year-old actor bid farewell to his fans through an online live broadcast, saying he was leaving to fulfill his 18-month military duty.
Since debuting as a member of the actors group 5urpise in 2013, Seo has starred in many TV series, including the romance series "Cheese in the Trap" (2016) and the crime thriller "Watcher" (2019).
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)