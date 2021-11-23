Go to Contents
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs

15:16 November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated South Korean supergroup BTS on becoming the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award, at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Moon lauded the boy band for winning the award in a message posted on his social media accounts, saying the win could help Korean people increase their confidence in Korean culture.

Citing recent remarks by Joseph Nye, professor emeritus at Harvard University, that South Korea is well endowed with soft power on culture, Moon said such cultural success has boosted the nation's status globally.

Nye made the remarks at a conference on Korea's soft power in Washington last month.

During the conference, Nye said many Korean people think they are left behind, despite their success over the past 60 years.

Moon said BTS has confirmed Nye's assessment and asked people to have pride and confidence.

K-pop boy group BTS accepts the award for artist of the year during the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in this Reuters photo. (Yonhap)

