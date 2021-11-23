Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae expresses regret as ex-President Chun dies without apology
SEOUL-- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae expressed regret that former President Chun Doo-hwan died without an apology for the bloody crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising, even as it said it prays for the soul of the deceased.
Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters that Cheong Wa Dae has no plan to offer flowers or a condolence visit to Chun, who died at his home earlier in the day at 90 after battling blood cancer and chronic ailments.
-----------------
Tumultuous inter-Korean relations under rule of late ex-President Chun
SEOUL -- Inter-Korean relations went through turbulent developments under the military junta of former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, who died Tuesday, highlighted by the first-ever reunion of families on the peninsula separated by the 1950-53 Korean War and two deadly terrorist attacks by the North.
The Army general-turned-strongman rose to power in a 1979 coup and ruled the country until 1988. He died at his home in Seoul at the age of 90.
-----------------
S. Korea calls for Russia's cooperation in urea solution imports
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday requested Russia's cooperation in helping secure urea or urea solution to address the supply shortage of the key material used in diesel cars, Seoul's industry ministry said.
Deputy Industry Minister Jeong Dae-jin made the call during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vasiliy Shpak, in Seoul, as South Korea is grappling with its supply shortage after China imposed export curbs on urea in October to ease its own domestic supply bottlenecks.
-----------------
Samsung's Lee seeks future opportunities with U.S. partners in chips, software
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has met with the chiefs of Google and Microsoft to discuss future cooperation in chips, software and others, Samsung officials said Tuesday.
The meetings earlier this week with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella came as the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker is accelerating efforts to further advance its flagship chip business amid a global supply shortage in semiconductors.
------------------
S. Korea commemorates sacrifices of 2 Marines in 2010 N. Korean artillery attack
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense chief vowed Tuesday to never forget the "noble" sacrifices of two Marines killed in a 2010 North Korean artillery attack on a western border island, stressing they laid the groundwork for peace.
Defense Minister Suh Wook made the remarks during an annual ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the attack on Yeonpyeong Island near the western inter-Korean sea border, which killed two Marines and two civilians.
-----------------
S. Korea, Costa Rica pledge to boost cooperation in digital, green sectors
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and his visiting Costa Rican counterpart, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, pledged Tuesday to work to boost cooperation in the digital and green sectors to spur their post-pandemic economic recovery.
The two leaders also agreed to upgrade relations between the two countries to an "action-oriented comprehensive partnership" as the two nations will mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in 2022.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks retreat on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Tuesday as investors attempted to lock in gains from the recent tech rally. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.92 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 2,997.33 points.
(END)