Defense minister asks for U.S. Congress' support for alliance, Korean peace

20:27 November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook met U.S. lawmakers Tuesday and asked for their support for the bilateral alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula, his office said.

During his meeting with Reps. Mark Takano (D-CA), Colin Allred (D-TX), Elissa Slokin (D-MI), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), and Nancy Mace (R-SC) in Seoul, Suh said the alliance is becoming more comprehensive and mutually beneficial.

Suh added the military is making efforts to support the diplomatic endeavors of Seoul and Washington for the denuclearization and perpetual peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The U.S. delegation also vowed to make bipartisan efforts for the future-oriented advancement of the alliance, according to the ministry.

The congressmen expressed gratitude for the South Korean government's support for the United States Force Korea (USFK) as well.

The representatives were visiting South Korea to encourage USFK troops in time for Thanksgiving Day.

Defense Minister Suh Wook (2nd from L) speaks during a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives in Seoul on Nov. 23, 2021, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

