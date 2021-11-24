Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on tech, bio losses
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Wednesday morning, led by institutional investors' selling spree.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 11.85 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,985.48 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index started strong on bank and insurance shares' gains, backed by expectations that the Bank of Korea might raise the key interest rate Thursday.
But stocks lost ground as tech and bio heavyweights turned to losses.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.42 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.12 percent, with pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declining 0.47 percent.
Banking top cap Kakao Bank slipped 0.15 percent, but KB Financial Group climbed 1.4 percent and Kakao Pay jumped 4.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
