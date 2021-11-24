Arms agency chief apologizes for public concern over hacking incident against defense firm
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the state arms procurement agency apologized Wednesday for public concerns caused by a recent hacking incident targeting a local defense firm, cautioning against "carelessness" over potential cyberattacks.
Defense Program Acquisition Administration (DAPA) chief Kang Eun-ho made the apology after the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) reported a hacking attempt targeting the company last month, though there was no leak of defense technologies.
"I feel very sorry for having caused concerns to citizens regarding the recent hacking incident at some defense firms," Kang said during a meeting with heads of 13 local defense firms, including DSME and Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI).
"Fortunately, there was no damage on the defense sector from the recent incident, but a hacking incident can occur any time you are careless," he added.
In the meeting, Kang also unveiled a government plan to conduct an onsite survey of the local defense firms to help craft effective measures to fend off cyberincursions.
Wednesday's meeting was organized to raise awareness of security threats in cyberspace, DAPA officials said.
