-----------------
Victims of Chun's 1980 Gwangju crackdown file damage suit against gov't
SEOUL -- Victims of the brutal crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju have launched a damage suit against the government, a lawyer's group announced Wednesday, a day after the death of former President Chun Doo-hwan accused of ordering the crackdown.
Lawyers for a Democratic Society said it has filed the suit on behalf of 70 people who were subject to brutal violence by soldiers during the democracy protests in May 1980 in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, a day after the former strongman died at age 90 from chronic ailments.
-----------------
Ruling party officials offer to resign en masse to shake up presidential campaign
SEOUL -- Senior officials of the ruling Democratic Party offered to resign en masse on Wednesday, saying they hope to inject fresh vigor into the flailing campaign of its presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung.
Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, the party's secretary-general, said the decision involved himself and four other lawmakers in political posts who wished to "put the party before self."
----------------
Ex-chief aide of DP presidential candidate Lee questioned over development scandal
SEOUL -- Prosecutors questioned a former chief secretary to Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, on Wednesday in connection with a far-reaching corruption scandal surrounding a development project undertaken in the city of Seongnam when Lee was mayor.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office summoned Lim Seong-min, who served as Lee's chief of staff while he was serving as Seongnam mayor, for questioning as a witness earlier in the day, according to officials.
-----------------
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to top 1.4 bln YouTube views
SEOUL -- The music video for the K-pop supergroup BTS' 2019 hit "Boy With Luv" surpassed 1.4 billion YouTube views for the first time among videos from the group Wednesday.
"Boy With Luv," the main track of the septet's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona," hit the milestone at around 10 a.m., according to the group's management agency Big Hit Music.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean economy forecast to grow 3.2 pct in 2022
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is likely to expand 3.2 percent on-year in 2022 on the back of a recovery in private consumption and brisk exports, a local think tank said Wednesday.
The Korea Capital Market Institute (KCMI) also forecast the gross domestic product of Asia's fourth-largest economy to increase 4 percent this year from a year earlier.
-----------------
Police to reinforce training on use of police gear following bungled violence response
SEOUL -- Police will reinforce training of its workforce on the use of stun guns and other weapons to enhance their ability to deal with violent criminal scenes, officials said Wednesday amid public fury over a bungled police response to a knife attacker.
The plan came after criticism that police officers failed to stop a knife-wielding man from seriously wounding a neighbor over a noise dispute earlier this month even though they were deployed at the scene and were in possession of a stun gun and a gun at the time.
