Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Lisa, a member of top South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, its agency said.
YG Entertainment said Rose, Jennie and Jisoo of the four-member K-pop band were waiting for their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results though they did not come in close contact with Lisa
The company said it has shared the information with health officials and took tougher preemptive measures than the health authorities' guidelines.
South Korea's new coronavirus cases and critical cases soared to all-time highs Wednesday, prompting the government to consider imposing an emergency response plan just weeks after easing social distancing rules under the "living with COVID-19" scheme.
