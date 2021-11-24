Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #K-pop group-coronavirus

Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results

20:07 November 24, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Lisa, a member of top South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, its agency said.

YG Entertainment said Rose, Jennie and Jisoo of the four-member K-pop band were waiting for their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results though they did not come in close contact with Lisa

The company said it has shared the information with health officials and took tougher preemptive measures than the health authorities' guidelines.

South Korea's new coronavirus cases and critical cases soared to all-time highs Wednesday, prompting the government to consider imposing an emergency response plan just weeks after easing social distancing rules under the "living with COVID-19" scheme.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, who released her first solo album "Lalisa" on Sept. 10, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK