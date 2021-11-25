(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)

Korean culture has seen a series of success stories. Netflix's original Korean drama series, "Squid Game," has hit the global drama market for the last three months, and another Korean drama "Hellbound" topped the list only one day after Netflix released it. Last year, the Korean movie "Parasite" snatched wins in four categories at the Academy Awards for the first time. A year later, Youn Yuh-jung obtained the best supporting actress award and became the first Korean actor to win an Oscar for her role in a Hollywood movie, "Minari."