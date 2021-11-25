Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

09:30 November 25, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as investors attempted to cash in gains from the recent rally.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,986.94 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start, apparently on the back of losses in tech heavyweights.

Top cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.53 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.42 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.2 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 0.24 percent.

Among gainers, leading internet portal operator Naver gained 0.89, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.24 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,188.7 against the U.S. dollar, down 2.2 won from the previous session's close.

