Seoul reports new daily record high of 1,760 COVID-19 infections

10:36 November 25, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The city of Seoul reported 1,760 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the most the capital has reported since the onset of the pandemic, health officials said.

The total, which tallied all new cases confirmed in Seoul a day earlier, is 25 cases more than the previous record high of 1,735 posted just a day ago. It also marks a steep rise from the daily tally of 1,429 from a week earlier.

Of the total, only three were imported cases.

The capital city has been constantly renewing its daily COVID-19 infection record on the back of the virus resurgence across the nation following the enforcement of the first phase of the "living with COVID-19" scheme early this month.

Having stayed in the three-digit numbers in late October, the daily tally surpassed 1,000 in early November to set a then record high of 1,436 for Nov. 16 and has renewed the record twice since then.

The accumulated tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital came to 146,406 as of early Thursday, with its death toll reaching 1,004.

The country posted 3,938 new COVID-19 cases on the day, after registering an all-time high of 4,115 cases the previous day.

Citizens wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a temporary test site in front of Seoul City Hall on Nov. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

