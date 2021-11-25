Former MVPs, MLB players headline list of KBO free agents

NC Dinos outfielder Na Sung-bum is another first-time free agent expected to draw interest. The 32-year-old was posted for major league clubs last winter but failed to land a deal. If Na wants another crack at the big leagues, he must ask the Dinos to post him again. Na, who made his debut in 2013 but has only completed eight full seasons after missing most of 2019 with a knee injury, will become an international free agent next year.

