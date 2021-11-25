K-pop group Pentagon's Kino tests positive for COVID-19; other members negative
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kino, a member of popular K-pop boy band Pentagon, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, the group's management agency said.
"Kino was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, and we took necessary measures in accordance with guidelines by the health authorities," Cube Entertainment said in a press release.
The agency said it conducted preemptive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for all employees and visitors to the company's headquarters after an outside instructor tested positive for the virus the previous day after visiting the company.
"Other Pentagon members -- Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto and Wooseok -- received negative results, but we'll decide whether they should continue their activities or not based on COVID-19 guidelines by the health authorities," the company added.
