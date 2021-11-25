Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Pentagon #Kino #coronavirus

K-pop group Pentagon's Kino tests positive for COVID-19; other members negative

14:45 November 25, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kino, a member of popular K-pop boy band Pentagon, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, the group's management agency said.

"Kino was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, and we took necessary measures in accordance with guidelines by the health authorities," Cube Entertainment said in a press release.

The agency said it conducted preemptive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for all employees and visitors to the company's headquarters after an outside instructor tested positive for the virus the previous day after visiting the company.

"Other Pentagon members -- Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto and Wooseok -- received negative results, but we'll decide whether they should continue their activities or not based on COVID-19 guidelines by the health authorities," the company added.

A photo of Pentagon's Kino, provided by t.cast (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK