FM Chung to visit Tajikistan to attend Central Asia forum
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will embark on a three-day trip to Tajikistan next week to discuss ways to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in Central Asia, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Chung will meet with his Tajik counterpart, Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, Monday in the capital city of Dushanbe and then attend the 14th Korea-Central Asian Cooperation Forum scheduled the next day, the ministry said.
Foreign ministers, scholars and entrepreneurs from five Central Asian nations -- Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- will discuss ways to collaborate on the post-pandemic economic recovery and other areas during the forum, it noted.
It will be the first visit by a South Korean foreign minister to the Central Asian nation since the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1992.
