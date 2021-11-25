Automakers showcase EVs in Seoul motor show

This week, BMW added the iX and iX3 SUVs to its existing EV lineup composed of the pure electric i3 subcompact car and the plug-in hybrid i8 sedan. It plans to launch the 4-door i4 Gran Coupe and the i4 M50 in the first quarter of 2022. The i4 M50 will be the first pure electric model in the high-performance M lineup.