Korean-language dailies

-- Positive COVID-19 testing rate of children, adolescents surpasses that of adults (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Base rate increases to 1 pct, end of zero rate era (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee says will give basic income to citizens from companies' carbon tax (Donga Ilbo)

-- Base rate rises to 1 pct, alarm bell rings for highly indebted investors (Seoul Shinmun)

-- End of zero base rate era, concerns for investors with large debts grow (Segye Times)

-- Handing over burden of estate holding tax to tenants already begins (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim's tug of war becoming burden for Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Era of 1 pct base rate, household interest to rise 6 tln won (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't calls for improving South Korea-Japan relations through top level talks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Era of 1 pct base rate, U.S. also prepares for hike (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lotte taps new executive from outside (Korea Economic Daily)

