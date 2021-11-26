Go to Contents
06:59 November 26, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Positive COVID-19 testing rate of children, adolescents surpasses that of adults (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Base rate increases to 1 pct, end of zero rate era (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee says will give basic income to citizens from companies' carbon tax (Donga Ilbo)
-- Base rate rises to 1 pct, alarm bell rings for highly indebted investors (Seoul Shinmun)
-- End of zero base rate era, concerns for investors with large debts grow (Segye Times)
-- Handing over burden of estate holding tax to tenants already begins (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim's tug of war becoming burden for Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Era of 1 pct base rate, household interest to rise 6 tln won (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't calls for improving South Korea-Japan relations through top level talks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Era of 1 pct base rate, U.S. also prepares for hike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte taps new executive from outside (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Base rate goes up with inflation prediction (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ambassadors speak out on S. Korea's 'discriminatory' vaccine pass system (Korea Herald)
-- BOK head hints at another rate hike in 1st quarter of 2022 (Korea Times)
(END)

