Yonhap to host annual badminton tournament for multicultural families
GOYANG, South Korea, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's No.1 newswire service, will host an annual badminton tournament for multicultural families Saturday, with some 300 players and their families set to participate from across the country.
The 2021 National Multicultural Family Badminton Tournament will be held at Goyang Gym in the city of Goyang, just north of Seoul, later in the day. This year's tournament will be co-hosted with the Goyang City Sports Council.
Yonhap has hosted the event since 2010 to promote harmony among families of diverse national and cultural backgrounds in an increasingly diversifying society.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, the Goyang city government, the Korean Institute for Healthy Family and Yonhap News Television will sponsor the event.
Attending dignitaries will include Yonhap News CEO Seong Ghi-hong, Vice Gender Equality Minister Kim Kyoung-seon and Goyang Mayor Lee Jae-joon.
The company said only fully vaccinated people or those with negative PCR test results for COVID-19 will be allowed to participate in the event. Participants will also be required to wear masks during matches.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)