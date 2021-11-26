Go to Contents
Recommended #Gwangju crackdown #damage suit

900 victims of 1980 Gwangju crackdown file damage suit against gov't

13:38 November 26, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Some 900 victims of the brutal crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju launched a damage suit against the government Friday, a law firm said, days after the death of former President Chun Doo-hwan, accused of ordering the crackdown.

LKB & Partners said it has filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs who were subject to brutal violence by soldiers during the democracy protests in May 1980 in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, to demand the government pay 94.3 billion won (US$79 million) in total for their psychological sufferings.

Chun, an ex-Army general who seized power in a military coup in 1979, was accused of ordering his troops to ruthlessly quell the pro-democracy civil uprising, leaving more than 200 dead and 1,800 others wounded in the crackdown.

Chun had faced widespread condemnation over his repeated denial of responsibility.

The lawsuit is reportedly the largest litigation filed by survivors since the Constitutional Court ruled in May that past compensation failed to properly address and heal the psychological pains of victims.

Earlier this week, a separate group of 70 victims also launched a damage suit demanding state compensation for their past traumatic experiences from the Gwangju suppression.

Maj. Gen. Chun Doo-hwan announces the results of the investigation of the assassination of President Park Chung-hee in Seoul, in this file photo dated Nov. 6, 1979. After leading the probe under emergency martial law, Chun became president in 1980 and ran the country until 1988. Chun, a general-turned-strongman who seized power through the coup and ruthlessly quelled a pro-democracy civil uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju in 1980, died Nov. 23, 2021, aides said. He was 90. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

