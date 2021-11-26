S. Korea confirms 20 COVID-19 'reinfection' cases
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed a total of 20 cases of coronavirus "reinfection," health authorities here said Friday.
A total of 20 people have been categorized as reinfection cases, out of 138 suspected cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The KDCA defines a reinfection as when a person tests positive for COVID-19 more than three months after a full recovery.
The tally includes individuals who had a confirmed COVID-19 illness after their initial infection, the KDCA said.
The tally also includes an unconfirmed number of cases in which the COVID-19 virus was simply detected again, indicating further study is needed.
The authorities have earlier said reinfection of the COVID-19 virus is very rare, and it is rarer it develops into a severe case.
