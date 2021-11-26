Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 22 -- N. Korea calls for glorifying Kim's era as mass movement conference closes
N. Korea yet to reopen land border with China: unification ministry
23 -- N. Korea holds nationwide computer programming competition
24 -- End-of-war declaration, Beijing Olympics are separate issues: minister
Former Chinese ambassador says Beijing supports efforts for end-of-war declaration
25 -- Satellite imagery indicates continued operation of N.K. nuclear reactor: 38 North
Seoul monitoring possibility of new N.K. event marking 2017 ICBM launch
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
26 -- End-of-war declaration a 'good starting point' to address N.K. security concerns: unification minister
Over half of S. Koreans say inter-Korean summit at Beijing Olympics not possible: poll
