Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction to raise 700 bln won via stock offering

16:26 November 26, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 700 billion won(US$586.6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 82.87 million common shares at a price of 18,100 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

