Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #One Ordinary Day #press conference #Coupang Play

Coupang Play to release first original series 'One Ordinary Day'

17:53 November 26, 2021

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Coupang Play, a homegrown streaming service, will premier Korean drama "One Ordinary Day," starring actors Kim Soo-hyun and Cha Seong-won, Saturday as its first-ever original series.

It is a Korean adaptation of a 2008 British drama series, "Criminal Justice," about an ordinary college student who becomes a murder suspect overnight and a small-time lawyer who struggles to prove his innocence.

During an online news conference to promote the new series Friday, Kim said he chose to be in the Korean remake, as he was deeply impressed by the original drama.

The forthcoming title is the star's first small-screen work after "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" in 2020.

"I wanted to make the charm of the original drama mine if possible. So when I heard of the plan for the new drama, I thought, 'This is an opportunity,'" Kim said. "As Hyun-soo in the drama, I was innocent, deeply resentful, sad, hurt, swayed and grew up."

His character, Hyun-soo, steals his father's cab one night to attend a party with his friends. He happens to pick up a young woman on the way and ends up canceling his plans to attend the party so he can spend the night with her. After a night of sex with the woman, Hyun-soo wakes up and finds her stabbed to death in her bedroom.

He tries to run way from the scene but is soon arrested as a prime suspect in the murder case. With every circumstance and material evidence pointing to him as a murderer, small-time lawyer Shin Jung-han (Cha Seung-won) approaches and offers to represent him.

Actors Cha Seung-won and Kim Soo-hyun (R) pose for the camera during an online press conference for their new drama series, "One Ordinary Day," on Nov. 26, 2021, in this photo provided by Coupang Play. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

For the co-star of "My Love from the Star" (2013), "One Ordinary Day" is his first work in any streaming service original.

Asked if he felt much pressure for the challenge, Kim said, "I think I cannot live without pressure, because I feel it every time I do new projects and get older. There is always pressure to work better, but I think this kind of pressure is a necessary thing."

Before the Korean remake, the British hit drama was made into an eight-part American television drama series with the title "The Night Of" in 2016.

Kim said he aimed to incorporate all the charm of the lead character in the British and American dramas into his Korean character, rather than trying to portray it differently.

This photo provided by Coupang Play shows a poster for its first original series, "One Ordinary Day." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lee Myung-woo, who took the helm of the new drama, said he intended to throw a question about justice in the judicial system through the series.

"There are cases of alienation within the judicial system, and I wanted to tell the story of people who are not protected by law," said the director behind SBS drama series "Punch" (2014) and "The Fiery Priest" (2019).

"After watching the original work, I couldn't get rid of the emotions I felt for a few days," he added. "The message the drama throws was very intense, so I remade it into a Korean show."

"One Ordinary Day" will release new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 12 a.m.

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK