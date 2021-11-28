BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS held its first in-person concert in two years in Los Angeles on Saturday, drawing about 50,000 American fans.
Saturday's concert at SoFi Stadium in the U.S. city marked the septet's first non-virtual concert since 2019, when the group performed in Seoul.
Tens of thousands of fans stood in a line outside the stadium, with some fans flocking to the band's merchandise booth.
BTS opened the show by performing its mega-hit songs, including "Dynamite" and "Butter."
Titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA," the BTS concert will also be held Sunday and next week.
The BTS concerts have created a buzz among its global fandom, Army, and all the tickets for the concerts have already sold out.
With travel restrictions eased under the "living with COVID-19" scheme, big-name K-pop stars are heading overseas to hold concerts with foreign fans. BTS is at the forefront of the move.
Before and after the LA concerts, BTS will have a busy schedule in the United States.
It will hit the stage with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a joint performance of "Butter" at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. BTS was nominated in three categories -- Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for "Butter."
The band will also appear on CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and perform "Permission to Dance" on Tuesday.
On Friday, BTS will perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, the largest year-end radio show in the U.S.
