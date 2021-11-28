Ex-opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu to declare 4th presidential bid Monday
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Former opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu will throw his hat in the ring for the presidential election this week, his aide said Sunday.
Sohn, who recently served as chairman of the opposition Bareunmirae Party, will hold a press conference on Monday in Yeouido, western Seoul, to declare his fourth presidential bid, according to his spokesman, Seol Young-ho.
Sohn, 74, cut his political teeth on a conservative party. But for the 2007 and 2012 presidential elections, Sohn finished in second place in the primaries for the liberal Democratic Party. Ahead of the 2017 election, Sohn came up short in the primary for the centrist People's Party.
A former university political science professor, Sohn left academia for politics in 1993, when he won a seat in the National Assembly for the first time. He went on to serve three more terms as a legislator, and was the health minister under President Kim Young-sam from 1996 to 1997. He was also governor of Gyeonggi Province from 2002 to 2006.
