Korean-language dailies

-- 'Omicron variant' emerges as threat, entry from 8 African countries banned (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- New 'omicron' variant reaches Europe, Australia (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Omicron' spreads across Europe, Middle East, Australia; S. Korea on alert (Donga Ilbo)

-- Borders shut across globe as omicron variant strikes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Voters left with no one to vote for in presidential election with no likeable candidates (Segye Times)

-- 'Omicron' hits 13 countries (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Borders close around world over threat of omicron variant (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- As result of vaccine inequality, omicron spreads at alarming rate (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme in trouble in face of omicron vairant (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Education ministry increases school budgets by 2 tln won despite drop in number of students (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Oil price nose-dives 13 pct over 1 day amid omicron variant fears (Korea Economic Daily)

