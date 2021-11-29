(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 29)

First of all, the health authorities should make all-out efforts to prevent the Omicron variant from finding its way into the country. On Sunday, the country imposed an entry ban on all foreign arrivals from eight African countries, including South Africa where the new strain was first detected. The ban is necessary, but not sufficient. It is still unknown if the Omicron variant is more dangerous or contagious than the Delta stain. Yet it is necessary to take strong preventive measures before it is too late.