Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daewoo Shipbuilding #virtual #painting

Daewoo Shipbuilding opens virtual training center for ship painters

11:29 November 29, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday it has launched a virtual center to train ship painters.

The shipbuilder said the virtual training center will give painters the same experience as actual workplaces and will reduce costs.

In addition to the heavy costs and time required to train painters, the current system also causes environmental problems due to the use of organic solvents, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

The virtual training system will cut costs and require less paint, the shipbuilder said.

A Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. official uses a virtual system for learning how to paint ships, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Nov. 29, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK