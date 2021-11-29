JYP's new boy band Xdinary Heroes to debut next week
14:12 November 29, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Xdinary Heroes, the first rookie boy group from the K-pop agency JYP Entertainment in six years, will debut next week, the agency said Monday.
"Xdinary Heroes will debut next Monday with the digital single titled 'Happy Death Day,'" JYP said on social media.
Xdinary in the group name is short for the word "extraordinary," according to the agency.
The six-piece group has drawn attention from the local music industry for being the first band to be launched by JYP's artist label Studio J in about six years and three months after the debut of boy group Day6 in September 2015.
