Teen left-hander wins KBO's top rookie award
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The teenage pitcher Lee Eui-lee was voted the top rookie for the 2021 season in South Korean baseball Monday.
The 19-year-old starter for the Kia Tigers earned 417 points out of a maximum 575 points to beat out Lotte Giants' reliever Choi Jun-yong by 49 points for the Rookie of the Year award in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The winner also earned 3 million won (US$2,512) in prize money.
In media balloting, first-place votes were worth five points, while second-place votes were good for three points and third-place votes one point.
Lee went 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 starts, while striking out 93 in 94 2/3 innings.
All four of his wins came in the first half, and he was limited to five starts in the second half due to a finger and an ankle injury. He last pitched on Sept. 12, a month and a half before the end of the regular season. He pitched to a 2.74 ERA over those final five starts.
"You can only win the rookie prize once in your career, and it's a huge honor," Lee said after accepting the trophy. "I'd like to pitch even better next year and hopefully, I'll be able to stay healthy for the whole season."
Lee is the first Tiger to win the Rookie of the Year in 36 years.
