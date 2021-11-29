Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the government will halt a further easing of social distancing rules amid spiking COVID-19 infections, and speed up the administration of booster shots and secure more hospital beds over the next four weeks.
Moon made the remarks while presiding over a COVID-19 response meeting, making it clear that the government will not wind down its first-phase measures aimed at returning to normalcy despite a jump in serious cases and infections.
"Hospital beds are in a tight supply as the number of new patients and critically ill patients is on the rise," Moon said. "However, we can't retreat to the past by reversing the gradual return to normal life."
South Korea has seen a sharp jump in daily coronavirus infections after the government started its first phase of the "living with COVID-19" scheme this month.
Before easing some social distancing rules, daily infections hovered around 2,000 in late October. Last week, daily infections jumped to around 4,000.
In a worrisome development, critically ill patients hit an all-time high of 629 on Friday, amid growing concerns about a shortage of hospital beds.
