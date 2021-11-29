Bears' ace Ariel Miranda voted 2021 KBO MVP
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bears' left-hander Ariel Miranda captured the most valuable player (MVP) award in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Monday, earning well-deserved recognition for his record-breaking performance.
Miranda garnered 588 points out of a maximum 920 points. He also picked up 10 million won (US$8,370) in prize money. He is the first Cuban native to win an MVP award in the KBO and seventh foreign player to be so honored.
Miranda led the KBO with a 2.33 ERA and 225 strikeouts, a new single-season record by two. Miranda broke the mark set by the late Lotte Giants legend Choi Dong-won in 1984 and also won Choi's namesake award, presented annually to the top pitcher in South Korea, earlier this month.
Miranda, 32, fell one category shy of winning the pitching Triple Crown, as he ranked tied for fourth in wins with 14.
In MVP balloting, players earn points based on top-five votes case by media: eight for first place, four for second place, three for third place, two for fourth place and one for fifth place.
Kiwoom Heroes' outfielder Lee Jung-hoo was the runner-up with 329 points, followed by KT Wiz first baseman Kang Baek-ho with 320 points.
Miranda, who has pitched in the majors, Japan and Taiwan, is the third straight foreign player to be named KBO's MVP, following Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz in 2020 and Josh Lindblom of the Bears in 2019.
Miranda is the fourth foreign-born pitcher to be so honored, and all four of them pitched for the Bears in their MVP seasons.
