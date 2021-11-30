(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 30)

With 99 days left before the March 9 presidential election, the race has already been heating up though the official campaign won't kick off until Feb. 15. This election is more important than ever as it will pick the head of state who will lead the Republic of Korea for the next five years amid grave challenges at home and abroad. A new leader is supposed to focus on steering the nation to tide over various difficulties such as the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, soaring housing prices, high youth unemployment and an aging population.