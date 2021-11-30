Seoul's vice FM meets victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister reaffirmed the government's efforts to resolve issues related to Japan's wartime sexual enslavement as he met with some of the victims, his ministry said Tuesday.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun visited the southeastern cities of Daegu and Pohang on Monday and Tuesday to meet with the survivors of Japan's atrocity during its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea, euphemistically called "comfort women."
Among them was Lee Yong-soo, 92, who has led decadeslong efforts at home and abroad to seek justice over the wartime atrocities.
Choi made clear the government's commitment to efforts to get their dignity restored and wounds healed on the basis of a "victim-centered approach," the ministry said.
Tokyo has claimed all reparation issues associated with the colonial era were settled under a 1965 treaty to normalize bilateral ties and urged Seoul to offer acceptable solutions to resolve drawn-out disputes over shared history.
