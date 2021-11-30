S. Korea to train in Turkey in Jan. ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The training camp will not fall inside the FIFA international window, meaning clubs aren't obligated to release players for the occasion. Bento will not likely have his Europe-based stars, such as Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, for camp. The coach will instead have longer looks at players from the domestic K League who will try to stake their claim to roster spots ahead of the World Cup.