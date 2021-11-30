S. Korea approves civic groups' applications for N. Korea aid: official
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Monday it has approved three new applications by local civic groups for the shipment of health care-related materials to North Korea.
Speaking to reporters, an official at the Ministry of Unification cited the government's position of continuing inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation, separately from political and military situations, especially in such fields as assistance for the vulnerable there, including children and pregnant women, in urgent need. The official, however, stopped short of elaborating on materials the organizations plan to send to the North.
In late July, the ministry approved two similar applications. The official said "various stages needed" for the planned shipment are proceeding well.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)