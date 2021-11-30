Top scorer among 4 candidates for K League MVP award

Goh Young-jun of Pohang Steelers, Seol Young-woo of Ulsan, Um Won-sang of Gwangju FC and Jung Sang-bin of Suwon Samsung Bluewings are the four nominees for the Young Player of the Year award. It is presented to the best player under the age of 23 with less than three years of experience. Candidates must also have appeared in at least 50 percent of the team's matches.