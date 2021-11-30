KBO clubs cut ties with underperforming foreign players

The KT Wiz, who won their first Korean Series title two weeks ago, decided not to bring back outfielder Jared Hoying after a half-season's worth of his services. Hoying batted .239 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 68 games after joining the team for the second-half run. Hoying went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in the Wiz's Korean Series clincher against the Doosan Bears on Nov. 18, but it wasn't enough to keep him on the Wiz for another go.

