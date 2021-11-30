Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea-suspected omicron case

First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea

19:56 November 30, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The first suspected case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Korea, health authorities said Tuesday, as the nation tightened its entry restrictions to prevent it from spreading into the country.

Health authorities have conducted a genome sequencing test on a couple who recently arrived in South Korea from Nigeria and tested positive for COVID-19. The result will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK