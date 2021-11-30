First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
19:56 November 30, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The first suspected case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Korea, health authorities said Tuesday, as the nation tightened its entry restrictions to prevent it from spreading into the country.
Health authorities have conducted a genome sequencing test on a couple who recently arrived in South Korea from Nigeria and tested positive for COVID-19. The result will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.
