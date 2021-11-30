Go to Contents
Seobu underground road to be closed for 5 hours starting 9 p.m.

20:35 November 30, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul government said Tuesday that the Seobu Underground Expressway in the western part of the city will be blocked for five hours starting 9 p.m. to restore its drainage facility.

The Iljik-bound lane of the expressway linking the Seongsan Bridge and Iljik junction has been closed from 7:20 a.m. due to the breakdown of a drainage pump.

The underground road will be opened after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the city said.

A traffic officer controls traffic on the Seobu Underground Expressway on Nov. 30, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

