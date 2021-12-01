Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Four, including arrivals from Nigeria, 'suspected of omicron' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- First suspected cases of omicron detected in S. Korea, Moon orders tighter entry restrictions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Around 5,000 new infections, 4 suspected omicron cases (Donga Ilbo)
-- First suspected cases of omicron detected in S. Korea, variant lands in Japan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Omicron 'emergency' as first suspected cases in S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Four suspected cases of omicron detected in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea also in omicron emergency, first suspected cases in Incheon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Opposition leader disappears, battle for upper hand gets out of hand (Hankyoreh)
-- First suspected cases of omicron in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Omicron lands in Japan, reaching S. Korea's doorstep (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Omicron fears hit again, KOSPI plunges 70 points (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. affirms its nuclear umbrella over S. Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Doctors raise alarm over switch to at-home COVID-19 care (Korea Herald)
-- More money moving into safer assets (Korea Times)
