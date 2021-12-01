(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 1)

Now the Moon Jae-in administration should mobilize all possible means to prevent the Omicron strain from making inroads into the country. The government must also make all-out efforts to ensure financial and economic stability. Additionally, it needs to engage in active diplomacy to cope with any geopolitical risks such as the escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry. Most of all, it is imperative to work out contingency plans to avoid any unpredictable consequences. All presidential candidates should also focus on discussing how to overcome difficulties and revive the economy. It is not the time for partisan struggles and blame games.

