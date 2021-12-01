Daily virus cases expected to surpass 5,000
09:04 December 01, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases are expected to breach the 5,000 mark for the first time Wednesday and the number of critically ill patients is also predicted to hit a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the new virus variant.
The country is expected to report over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol told a pan-government meeting on the virus response.
The number of critically ill patients is also expected to reach an all-time high of over 700, according to the minister.
