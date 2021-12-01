Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #antitrust regulator #OECD

Senior S. Korean antitrust official elected as OECD competition committee bureau member

10:06 December 01, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday its Secretary General Shin Bong-sam has been elected as a member of the OECD Competition Committee Bureau for next year.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) competition committee bureau consists of a chair and 15 members, and makes a decision on major agendas and details about the panel's meetings, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

Of the 38 member states to the competition committee, the bureau is made up of representatives from 16 countries who take the lead in enforcing competition laws.

Prior to Shin, former FTC commissioner Kim Hyung-bae served in the position from November 2018 through March 2021.

The FTC expects the election of Shin will help South Korea promote its stance in the international community's efforts to discuss competition laws and policy.

This photo, provided by the Fair Trade Commission, shows Secretary General Shin Bong-sam. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK