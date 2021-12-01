Go to Contents
'Hellbound' drops to 2nd on Netflix's official chart in its 2nd week

11:09 December 01, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fantasy horror "Hellbound" has dropped to second place on Netflix's weekly official viewership chart for non-English TV programs in its second week of release, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.

Yeon Sang-ho's dystopian horror ranked No. 2 on the chart for the week from Nov. 22-28, posting 67.5 million hours of viewing.

It was closely followed by the Colombian telenovela "The Queen of Flow: Season 2" with 69 million hours.

The Korean-language original slipped one notch from the top position with a viewership of 43.5 million hours last week, just three days after its premier on Nov. 19.

Netflix said "Hellbound," which depicts social turmoil and unrest after a series of inexplicable supernatural phenomena, made the top 10 in TV in 93 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in 34 nations, including France, Belgium and South Korea.

This promotional image provided by Netflix shows "Hellbound." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, three more South Korean series were included in the top 10 non-English TV show category for the previous week.

The sensational survival drama "Squid Game," released in September, finished third with a total of 25.7 million hours of viewing, while the historical romance "The King's Affection" and the romantic comedy "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" placed fourth and sixth with 15.9 million hours and 13.3 million hours, respectively.

brk@yna.co.kr
