K Shipbuilding gets approval for design of methanol-propelled ships
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Midsized shipbuilder K Shipbuilding Co., formerly known as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., has obtained an approval in principle for the basic design of methanol-powered oil tankers from ABS, a U.S. ship quality assurance and risk management company, the shipbuilder said Wednesday.
A basic design, the second of a four-stage ship design, refers to a stage to confirm specifications and technologies required to build the vessel.
To meet the tightened environmental regulations by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), there have been steady inquiries about oil tankers propelled by eco-friendly fuels, the shipbuilder said.
Compared with 2008, the IMO aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from international shipping by more than 30 percent by 2025 and by at least 50 percent by 2050.
Methanol can be transported and stored more easily than liquefied natural gas and is highly effective in cutting emissions from ships in operation, K Shipbuilding said.
