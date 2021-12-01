Kia's Nov. sales fall 13 pct on chip shortage
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday its sales fell 13 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage continued to affect its production.
Kia sold a total of 222,232 vehicles in November, down from 256,215 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 8.9 percent on-year to 46,042 units last month from 50,523, while exports were down 14 percent to 176,190 from 205,692 during the cited period, it said.
Kia said the continued chip shortage and resurgence of COVID-19 cases are to blame for the lackluster sales last month, saying it will adjust the production schedules to minimize the part shortage's impact on its factory operations.
From January to November, sales rose 7.6 percent to 2.57 million autos from 2.39 million units in the same period of last year.
