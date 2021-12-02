(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 2)
Changing role of USFK
US prioritizes Indo-Pacific to contain China
The U.S. Department of Defense has completed a review of its global defense posture, focusing on steps to contain potential aggression from China among others. The Global Posture Review (GPR) underlines the importance of Indo-Pacific as a priority region. As part of efforts to deter possible threats from China and North Korea, the GPR calls for the expansion of military facilities on Guam and in Australia along with the construction of more military bases on Pacific islands.
"In the Indo-Pacific, the review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea," the Pentagon said in a news release. The results of the GPR, announced Monday, include a decision to permanently station a previously-rotational Apache attack helicopter squadron and an artillery division headquarters in South Korea.
The Joe Biden administration's GPR is in contrast to that of Donald Trump which called on U.S. allies including South Korea to shoulder a greater burden in security contributions. The U.S. move is encouraging as it means more endeavors to solidify its alliance with South Kore. Mara Karlin, deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, confirmed during a press briefing that there would be no change in the scale of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.
As the U.S. put it, the GPR's first priority lies on strengthening U.S. military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. North Korea's potential nuclear and missile threats cannot be neglected. Yet, the U.S. military strategy is focused on countering China's potential military buildup and provocations. In the same context, the fortifying of U.S. forces in Korea is also meant to deter threats from China as well as North Korea.
The U.S. is poised to come up with more defense-related reports including the Nuclear Posture Review, Missile Defense System, and National Defense Strategy. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022. "The NDAA focuses on deepening and broadening our partnerships and alliances around the world with a particular eye toward the Indo-Pacific region," said Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, in a statement. The NDAA also cited the need to maintain strong forces in South Korea to deter possible aggression against the U.S., its allies and partners.
This indicates the U.S. forces Korea (USFK) will play the role of containing China in the Indo-Pacific beyond the task of deterring North Korean provocations. It is also possible that the Apache helicopters and the artillery forces in South Korea will be mobilized in the event of Chinese aggression. Given the high volatility in relations between the U.S. and China, any decision could be made without reflecting South Korea's interests.
South Korea may face a growing dilemma if the Sino-U.S. rivalry escalates further. The possibility of a regional war has heightened more than ever as seen in China's recent move to build up its nuclear arsenal and its threat of military provocations near the Taiwan Strait. It is therefore necessary for the Seoul government to take wise and deliberate courses of action.
