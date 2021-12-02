(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 2)

Korea's Covid-19 situation is deteriorating one month after the government started its "With Corona" policy from November 1, which was after the rate of full vaccinations went over 70 percent of the population. The number of daily cases exceeded 5,000 on Wednesday for the first time and the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients surpassed 700, even more than the 500 the government said it could handle. As a result, hospital beds are in short supply. The Moon Jae-in administration wants patients with moderate symptoms to be treated at home, but medical staff to care for them are in short supply.