Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Thursday's weather forecast

09:08 December 02, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Incheon 08/-3 Sunny 30

Suwon 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 05/-7 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 60

Gwangju 08/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/07 Sunny 60

Daegu 08/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK