2021 Busan Int'l Art Fair opens to bring together 300 artists from home, abroad
BUSAN, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The 2021 Busan International Art Fair (BIAF) kicked off Thursday for a five-day run, showcasing over 3,000 unique works by some 300 celebrated artists from home and abroad in the southeastern port city.
The theme of this year's fair, held at Bexco Exhibition Center in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is "Changing, Connected moments," which highlights the power and importance of art in connecting people in the era of COVID-19.
BIAF, which provides artists and viewers with opportunities to make direct transactions, has been hailed for contributing to pricing artworks in a reasonable way and thus enhancing the transparency of the art market.
Celebrating its 20th year, this year's fair features various special exhibitions from international artists from 10 countries, including South Korea, India, Russia, China and the United States.
Works by American hyperrealism sculptor Carole Feuerman, French pop art team Koko and British artist Steven Wilson will be available for public viewing.
BIAF will also hold a special exhibition of masterpiece paintings from the former Soviet Union, with a catalog of some 100 pieces of work.
Organizers have also prepared a special virtual space, produced in collaboration with art-related production company Nevercity, to enjoy BIAF online.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)